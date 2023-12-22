Taylor Swift is likely the biggest story of 2023 as the pop superstar packed stadiums (including three "dreamy" nights at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field) and movie theaters, took over NFL games amid her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and landed on the cover of TIME magazine as its Person of the Year.

Yes, the Era of Swifties is now and we could spend the rest of this article just looking back on the Berks County native's many accolades.

But, with all the notable Philadelphia news stories from the tragic to the controversial to the just plain strange from this past year, Swift didn't even make our Top 10 list of the most memorable stories from the Delaware Valley in 2023.

Let's take a look back (in no particular order):

I-95 collapse: Tragedy and traffic result in 'getting s*** done'

Arguably no story from 2023 pulled at all types of human emotion like the fiery collapse and quick rebuild of a stretch of Interstate 95 in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia.

A truck fire caused a portion of I-95 to collapse in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning. Governor Josh Shapiro said he will issue a disaster declaration Monday to immediately start a rebuild for the highway which is expected to take "some months" to complete. NBC10's Karen Hua and Brian Sheehan have the latest details on the investigation, alternative travel routes and impact while NBC10's Rosemary Connors speaks with an expert about the cause of the collapse.

The June 11 crash left tanker truck driver Nathan Moody dead and I-95 collapsed at Cottman Avenue. Initially, officials warned that repairs and subsequent detours could take months to complete.

But, then a plan was hatched to build up the roadway with temporary fill that would allow three directions of traffic to get by in each direction as more permanent bridges were built. The livestream of crews working around the clock became must watch video as drivers slowly snaked along surface streets.

Paving progress is being made along the section of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia ahead of what Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says should be the weekend reopening of the highway.

Then after just 12 days filled with news conferences, plenty of heavy machinery and hard work, Gov. Josh Shapiro -- who had only taken office just months earlier -- took a victory lap.

"We demolished a roadway, we rebuilt I-95 in just 12 days," he said on June 23. "Through that process we showed the nation what Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are all about."

12 days after a tanker truck, in flames, caused the collapse of a portion of I-95, the road has now been repaired temporarily after less than two weeks —a project originally thought to take months. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has team coverage from Northeast Philadelphia.

"When we work together, we can get s*** done here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said with a smile in what might have been the most memorable and profane quote of the year.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia mascots took a victory lap Friday morning just ahead of the repaired lanes of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia reopening to traffic just 12 days after a fiery collapse. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports.

That work has continued in the months since as traffic is shifted back onto permanent lanes.

Kingsessing mass shooting: Gunman rampages through Philly neighborhood

Unfortunately, not everything in Philadelphia worked as efficiently.

In early July, a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with two guns opened fire on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsesessing neighborhood, killing five people and wounding a toddler and teenager, police said. Surveillance video captured the gunman during the deadly rampage.

Traffic surveillance footage taken from a camera near where five people were killed during a mass shooting incident in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney summed it up this way: "that scene must have been chaotic."

A shooting spree covered several blocks of Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night. The mass shooting also left two children hurt. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports on the latest details as of Tuesday morning.

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened," now-former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at the time. "This person decided to leave their home and target individuals."

In the hours and days that followed, more was revealed about the suspected shooter Kimbrady Carriker and the emergency response failures that could have delayed the response.

It was later revealed that the first victim of the massacre, Joseph Wamah Jr., was killed about 44 hours before the public mass shooting. At the time of Wamah's killing, 911 calls were made, but no evidence was found of a shooting. It was later revealed that dispatchers sent police to the wrong north side of 56th Street rather than the correct south side.

The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five shooting victims believed to have been killed in the city during a spree on July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday that police were accidentally dispatched to the wrong address after an early morning 911 call on July 2. That appears to have been when 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. was killed.

As recent as November, City Council heard testimony about ongoing concerns over 911 call response in Philadelphia.

Fallout continues after the mix up before the Kingsessing mass shooting over the summer. On Tuesday, city council and the interim police commissioner talked about changes to Philadelphia's 911 system. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has more.

Carriker remains in custody after being found unfit to stand trial over the summer.

Eddie Irizarry killing: Police Officer Mark Dial shoots, kills driver; department changes story after video reveals different details

Another deadly shooting caught on camera raised questions about police response after the story of what led to Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial shooting and killing driver Eddie Irizarry changed.

Irizarry was shot and killed within seconds of Dial and his partner pulling him over along a Kensington street in August. Police initially claimed that Irizarry lunged at officers with a knife, but it was later revealed that he was seated in the driver's seat when Dial fired through the windows of the car.

Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial has been charged with murdering Eddie Irizarry, officials announced Friday. The District Attorney's Office also released bodycam video of the deadly shooting. NBC10's Frances Wang and Brian Sheehan have the latest details.

An attorney would also release surveillance video that shows the rapid series of events that led to the shooting and refuted the initial police account.

The body camera footage showing Philadelphia officer Mark Dial shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry further refutes the initial police reports of the incident, attorneys for Irizarry's family announced Thursday. NBC10's Frances Wang has the latest details as supporters of Irizarry prepare for a rally and march in North Philadelphia.

“I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change and especially when they change in the very public way that this has occurred," Outlaw said once police worn-body camera footage came to light.

In the days to come, Dial was dismissed from the police department and charged with murder. However, a judge would drop those murder charges about a month later.

Some people took the outrage of the murder charges being dismissed as an opportunity to loot stores, leading to dozens of arrests.

More than 50 people are under arrest following a night of looting across Philadelphia. Crowds of people tore through businesses and made off with stolen merchandise. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the latest.

Murder charges were later refiled against Dial in October and he has remained behind bars since.

Murder charges were reinstated against former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial after he shot and killed Eddie Irizarry. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details as well as statements from Irizarry's aunt after the decision was made.

Danilo Cavalcante: Search for convicted escaped killer reverberates far beyond just Philly suburbs

The caught-on-camera escape from Chester County Prison by murderer Danilo Cavalcante led to a two-week manhunt that grabbed headlines far beyond just Philadelphia.

Cavalcante crab-walked his way up the prison yard wall of the Pocopson Township facility and made his way out on Aug. 31. At the time, authorities called the recently convicted killer an "extremely dangerous" man.

The next two weeks would be filled with false alarms of sightings, actual sightings — including on Longwood Gardens trail cams — rumors about where he could be headed and the revelations that Cavalcante had changed his appearance, at one point stole a van and had stolen a rifle.

NBC10's Deanna Durante explains how law enforcement was able to track down and apprehend convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped a Chester County prison.

In the end, he wound up being captured while wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, being posed for a photo with the group of law enforcement that eventually nabbed him.

After Danelo Cavalcante escaped from a Chester County prison he used the thick brush and hilly terrain of the area as well as tunnels to evade hundreds of officers looking for him. NBC10's Johnny Archer has the details from police on what allowed Cavalcante to stay on the run as long as he did.

While taking another victory lap — this time for Cavalcante's capture — Shapiro quipped, "whoever had their Eagles hoodie stolen. If you could let us know, I'll do my best to get you one of those new kelly green ones."

No word if Shapiro ever gifted that hoodie.

Philly sports letdowns: Teams tear out fans' hearts again... and again... and again

Speaking of the Eagles, they sure gave fans a thrill all the way to the Super Bowl, but in the end came up short in excruciating fashion against the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. NBC10 has reactions from fans and a postgame interview with head coach Nick Sirianni.

At least football fans everywhere got to really know Eagles star center Jason Kelce, his brother Travis and their mom Donna Kelce thanks to the event being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl" (and Mama Kelce sharing her cookies).

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, shares her secrets to her homemade cookie recipe.

The pain didn't end there for Philly sports fans...

In the spring, Joel Embiid and the Sixers blew a late lead in what could have been a clinching Game 6 against the Boston Celtics and wound up losing the series for the team's latest second-round exit. Both Doc Rivers (fired) and James Harden (traded) would wind up being casualties of the latest playoff collapse.

The Sixers agreed on a trade sending James Harden to the Clippers, a source confirmed early Tuesday morning.

But, we still had the Phillies, right? Another trip to the World Series was within reach. But, then Craig Kimbrel imploded, the offense sputtered and the Phils fell short to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series, dropping games 6 and 7 at Citizens Bank Park, nonetheless.

Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson address the mistakes made in the NLCS that cost them the another chance at a World Series title.

The area, however, did get a thrill by watching the Media (Delaware County) Little League team make its way to the Little League World Series, even if they didn't win the whole thing.

People across the Pennsylvania region as well as the Phillies are showing support for the Media Little League team after their run in the Little League World Series. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has their story.

Cherelle Parker wins: Philadelphia's 100th mayor makes 'herstory'

There was, however, a history-making win in Philadelphia in 2023 as Democrat Cherelle Parker was elected mayor. She is set to become the first woman ever to lead the city after 99 men before her.

Cherelle Parker will become Philadelphia's 100th mayor. She spoke to supporters after her win over Republican David Oh.

The road wasn't easy with May's primary field full of Democrats vying to be mayor. When the smoke cleared, the former councilperson remained standing. She would go on to easily defeat Republican David Oh in the November general election to set herself up to be the first woman to lead Philadelphia City Hall.

Parker in the hours after being elected started laying the foundation for how she plans to move the city forward and make it safer.

"These are the people that you go to war with," she said of her transition team.

She also spoke of having a diverse group of decision makers and leaders in her orbit. She announced a roundtable to help her make decisions as mayor.

"A Parker administration does not attempt to move forward with a legislative effort without it coming through this intergovernmental roundtable," she said. "This is how we will deliver the results — working together."

Democratic Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announced an intergovernmental roundtable that will help make decisions during her adminsitration.

Parker has spent the last several weeks of 2023 filling out roles in her administration. One of her most profile appointments is Kevin Bethel to lead Philly police.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker officially announced Kevin Bethel as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner. At Wednesday’s press conference, Bethel says he’s ready to put in the work to make Philly the safest city in America. NBC10's Frances Wang has more.

Penn, Temple upheaval: Turmoil on Philly college campuses

College campuses were places where working together has been a struggle this year, especially amid turmoil at both Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Both schools were at the center of leadership shake ups in 2023, but for very different reasons.

At Temple, Jason Wingard resigned in March amid ongoing concerns over crime in and around the North Philadelphia campus and faculty members questioning his handling of strike threats, finances and job cuts.

Temple University is navigating its next steps after President Jason Wingard announced his resignation less than 2 years after taking charge. NBC10's Frances Wang has the details.

Days later, longtime Temple administrator JoAnne Epps was named acting president. Epps' tenure was short as she died suddenly after falling ill on stage during a September event.

Joanne Epps held many roles at Temple University over the years, including taking over as acting president of the university back in April. The tributes to Epps have been pouring in from local and state leaders, fellow universities and the many organizations Epps represented over the years. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville captures the sorrow over the loss on Temple's campus.

Former Temple President Richard Englert then resumed the role as a "transitional leader" while the university searched for a permanent president.

At Penn, President Liz Magill resigned in December after weeks of questions over her response to antisemitism on campus.

Liz Magill has resigned as the University of Pennsylvania's president amid national scrutiny of Penn's policies on antisemitism. For the time being Magill will act as interim president until the board names a new one. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has what students had to say about the kind of changes they want to see from new leadership.

Questions over Magill's leadership and response to Jewish student's concerns began with Penn hosting the Palestinian Writes Literature Festival in September and came under the microscope after Israel declared war on Hamas following the Gaza-based terror group's deadly terror rampage against Israeli citizens on Oct. 7.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports on a growing chorus of people involved with the University of Pennsylvania who want to see Liz Magill ousted over her remarks and response to antisemitism at the Ivy League university.

For weeks, trucks drove around campus calling on Magill to lose her job and major donors — including former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman's family — threatened to pull millions from the university. But, the final straw came when Magill — flanked by the presidents of other prestigious universities, Harvard and MIT — faced a grilling on Capitol Hill.

After Magill and her fellow college presidents seemingly failed to condemn calls for genocide against Jewish people when prompted by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, during the hearing, Magill attempted damage control in a video to the college community where she said, "I want to be clear, a call for violence to Jewish people is threatening, deeply so."

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questioned University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill during a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses. During one exchange, Rep. Stefanik asked Magill if calling for the genocide of Jews violated Penn's code of conduct. The question was in reference to a recent pro-Palestinian rally at Penn.

But, it was too late to save her job. J. Larry Jameson is wrapping the year as Penn's interim president until a permanent replacement can be found.

Concerns over discrimination on campus jumped across the street to Drexel University as in December it was announced that Drexel was among several universities being investigated by Depart of Education's Office for Civil Rights under Title VI, officials said. The alleged discrimination could include antisemitic or Islamophobic activities on campus.

Officers Fitzgerald, Shisler, Mendez gunned down: Police heroes give ultimate sacrifice in line of duty

It was a year of sacrifice for those in blue who serve the region with officers being killed in the line of duty from the city to New Jersey. The region paused at least three times to memorialize heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In February, Temple University Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald was gunned down while patrolling near campus.

Fitzgerald left behind four children — two girls and two boys — between the ages of 7 to 13 with wife Marissa.

“My kids will always know who their dad is," Marissa said. "Their dad is a hero and he is our greatest hero.”

A kiss and an ‘I love you’ were the last moments Marissa Fitzgerald remembers with her husband, Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, before his death. NBC10’s Karen Hua spoke with her as well as Officer Fitzgerald's father.

Fitzgerald's death led to renewed calls for more Temple police officers and put Wingard in the crosshairs of campus safety concerns.

In March, Deptford Township Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler was shot during a struggle while making a pedestrian stop. He died about two months later.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement,” Deptford Police Chief Joseph Smith wrote. “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby's incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford strong."

Funeral services were held on Wednesday for fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler. Thousands gathered in Glassboro to honor the officer. NBC10's Cydney Long was able to attend the service where his sister delivered his eulogy and law enforcement came from as far as Canada to pay their respects.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez was gunned down while intervening in car thefts at a Philadelphia International Airport parking lot in October.

Funeral services were held Tuesday for Sgt. Richard Mendez, a Philadelphia police officer who was killed in the line of duty. It was an emotional day at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul as people filled every seat and came from all over the state. NBC10's Karen Hua has more.

"He was a true hero, a dedicated public servant, and a beloved member of our community," Kenney said.

Canadian wildfire haze: The air outside is frightful in Philly

You might have dusted off that N95 face mask over the spring as smoky haze from wildfires hundreds of miles away in Canada led to poor air quality in the Philadelphia region in early June.

Could kids play outside? Could events go on as planned? People were glued to their phones and covering their noses and mouths as the haze blanketed the region.

As unhealthy air quality conditions continue, officials are canceling many outdoor events in the city and will continue to monitor conditions throughout the weekend. NBC10's Frances Wang has the details.

It seemed like something out of a sci-fi movie as people's throats and eyes burned from the bad air that raised to the level of Code Red. The air got so bad that it caused the postponement of a Phillies game and several other outdoor events.

It would eventually clear, but some instances of not-great air would later occur as the pesky Canadian wildfires continued to burn.

What's in Philly's water supply? Fears lead to run on water, ice at stores

The bad air came weeks after fears over bad water. This hysteria started with a series of push alerts sent to cellphones. The alerts kept coming, most saying the water was safe, for now.

The reassurances weren't enough as people rushed to stores to buy bags of ice and any bottled water they could get their hands on. Empty shelves became commonplace from corner stores to supermarkets.

The Philadelphia Water Department will be testing the water supply once again around midnight for contaminates to know if going into Tuesday people should avoid tap water and buy bottled water. Despite the all-clear from the department to drink tap water through Monday at 11:59 p.m., people rushed to the markets and bought every available bottle of water, leaving none behind. NBC10's Leah Uko spoke with people who were out shopping for water during the frenzy.

"It's scary to have your water supply infected with some kind of chemical," Kenney said amid the scare. But, he and other city leaders later assured folks they could kick the bottled water to the curb by drinking a glass of tap water at a news conference.

The city continues to send out alerts regarding the safety of tap water in Philadelphia following a chemical spill at the Delaware River last Friday. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk caught up with Mayor Jim Kenney to learn more about the city's response.

“Now we can all confidently say the threat has passed,” Kenney said.

Philadelphia news: It never stops

Something that never passes is NBC10's commitment to bringing you the news.

What stories might live on in our memories in 2024? With the Olympics, a presidential election and so much more ahead next year, only time will tell.

