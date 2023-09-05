Watch: State Police provide update as search continues for convicted killer

Update: The Pennsylvania State Police are providing an update on the ongoing search for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante.

The Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County has canceled classes on Tuesday as the Pennsylvania State Police told officials that ongoing search for a convicted killer "has evolved."

"We were informed early this morning by law enforcement that the search situation has evolved and out of an abundance of caution, schools and offices will be closed today," district superintendent Dusty Blakey wrote in a note to parents.

Law enforcement officials are now on the sixth day of searching for Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old man who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Thursday.

Cavalcante was set to serve life in prison after being convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

Officials had noted a search area where he had been spotted at least four times, at a news conference on Monday.

At that same press event, officials said that the Pennsylvania State Police was taking the lead on this investigation.

However, since then, an alert from Chester County's Department of Emergency Services told residents that the search area had expanded to include "the immediate area surrounding Longwood Gardens."

Longwood Gardens notes on its website that -- though it is regularly closed on Tuesdays -- it plans to open on Wednesday but, "the safety and wellbeing of our Guests and Staff are our top priority."

Pennsylvania State Police are planning a morning event with members of the press on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing hunt for Cavalcante.

That 8:30 a.m. press event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.