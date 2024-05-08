Philadelphia high school teacher killed in murder-suicide, police say

A special education compliance monitor and teacher at Olney High School was killed in, what police believe, was a murder-suicide incident that happened on Sunday in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

According to police, on Sunday at about 1:14 p.m., officers responded to an apartment along the 1300 block of South 30th Street to find Ondria Glaze, 36, after she had been shot in the face.

In the apartment, officials said, they also found Rick Harper, 42, after he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, that police believe was self-inflicted.

Police officials said Wednesday that they believe Harper shot Glaze then himself.

Both were pronounced at the scene, according to police.

Earlier this week, in a letter to parents, Michael Roth, principal of Olney High School, said the "special education compliance monitor and long-time beloved Olney teacher" was a personal friend who embodied the term, "Olney Love."

"At Olney, we have a saying' Olney Love.' She embodied this mantra and blessed every student and staff member she came across," the letter read. "She will be deeply missed and our condolences go out to her family, students, our staff and the entire school community."

Also, in Glaze's memory, the school has set up a scholarship, "The Ondria Glaze, Olney Love Scholarship."

School officials said the scholarship will be delivered to "a graduate each year who demonstrates Olney Love through their actions."