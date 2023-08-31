A convicted murderer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend in front of her children escaped from Chester County prison Thursday just days after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, left the the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, according to a message sent by the Chester County Department of Emergency Services on behalf of Pennsylvania State police through the Ready Chesco system.

He was first reported missing around 8:50 a.m., the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Léelo en español aquí.

"He is convicted of homicide and presumed extremely dangerous," the Ready Chesco alert, which was sent to people within a 6-mile radius of the prison, said.

"Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search, and prison officials are conducting an internal investigation," the DA's office said.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian man who fluently speaks Portuguese and Spanish and some English and stands around 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

A photo released by the DA's office shows what he looked like at the time of his escape.

Chester County District Attorney's Office / SkyForce10 Danelo Cavalcante in clothing her wore during his escape (left)

According to court records, He was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in front her her children in April 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole just last week.

Authorities didn't immediately reveal how Cavalcante -- who is also wanted in a killing in Brazil -- got out.

He was last seen near on Wawaset Road, Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man," Ryan said. "We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m. The defendant is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil."

Authorities asked that anyone who spots the escaped killer to call 911 immediately.

"Law enforcement is doing everything now to locate him," Ryan said. "If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

Acting prison warden Howard Holland refused to reveal details about the escape during a Thursday afternoon news conference. He did, however, say that protocols immediately went into effect and the prison was locked down once they learned of the escape.

State police said they are doing everything the can to capture Cavalcante.

An attorney who represented Cavalcante in his murder trial has yet to return a request for comment from NBC10.

This story is developing and will be updated.