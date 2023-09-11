Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been on the run since he escaped from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, back on Aug. 31.

While he has been spotted several times since his escape, Cavalcante -- a Brazilian man who fluently speaks Portuguese, Spanish and some English and stands around 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds -- has eluded officials as his getaway route has zig-zagged through Chester County.

As this situation unfolds, here is a timeline of what we know so far.

Why was Cavalcante in prison?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cavalcante was in custody after he was convicted of the April 18, 2021 slaying of 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in Schuylkill Township. Court documents note Cavalcante stabbed Brandao, his ex-girlfriend, more than a dozen times in the chest, in front of Brandao's children who were just 7- and 3-years-old at the time.

After the slaying, officials said Cavalcante fled to Virginia before he was apprehended and brought back to Pennsylvania.

The week before his prison escape, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Cavalcante's history of violence doesn't end there. In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state say he’s accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis.

Law enforcement officials there allege this killing was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with the repair of a vehicle.

Day of the escape

Cavalcante escaped from prison on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 31, by using a method that Howard Holland, the warden of the facility, described as a "crab-walk." Cavalcante moved up a pair of walls set about five feet apart in the prison's exercise yard.

Officials released new video showing how convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison. The search for Cavalcante entered its seventh day on Wednesday and the reward for his capture is now at $20,000. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the latest details.

According to Holland, just before 9 a.m. that day, Cavalcante scaled the hallway wall and crawled through razor wire and onto a roof before vaulting a fence and pushing through more razor wire before escaping the facility.

A similar escape effort at the prison was foiled earlier this year when that individual was spotted by guards.

During Cavalcante's escape however, a guard that was on duty at the time didn't spot him and the prison wasn't locked down until nearly an hour after the convicted killer had already escaped.

The guard who was on duty that day has since been fired.

That morning, officials searched areas near the prison and, before 10 a.m., Cavalcante was reported to have been seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township.

Teams of law enforcement officials searched that area that night and into the next day.

But, the search area soon expanded.

1.5 miles from the prison

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Cavalcante was spotted on a residential surveillance camera on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles from the prison.

FUGITIVE UPDATE – ACTIVE MANHUNT STILL UNDERWAY



The manhunt of escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante is still active. Attached is video footage from a residential security camera on the 1800 block of Lenape Road at 1:43 a.m. The fugitive has not changed his appearance. pic.twitter.com/Gh9jEBh9xX — Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 2, 2023

By then, officials had expanded the hunt beyond areas around the prison to railroads, the Brandywine Creek and other possible routes out of Chester County, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Also, that weekend, West Chester University, with a main campus about six miles northeast of the Chester County County prison, cancelled classes due to the ongoing manhunt.

But, this wouldn't be the last school to close out of an abundance of caution as the search for Cavalcante continues.

His mother's plea

By Monday, Sept. 4, officials had stepped up their efforts to recapture the escaped Cavalcante.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said that officials had widened the search area after there were more reports of credible sightings of the escapee in Pocopson Township in areas north on Route 52 to Parkersville Road, southeast to Route 926 and west in the area of the intersection of Routes 926 and 52.

Also, police had taken to the tactic of playing a recording of Cavalcante's mother asking him to turn himself in peacefully.

As the search continued, Pocopson Township residents could hear the recordings in Portuguese being played from police vehicle loudspeakers and from a helicopter.

Spotted in Longwood Gardens

As the search stretched into Tuesday, Sept. 4, officials got a break in the hunt as he was spotted on a trail camera on the property of Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

The search in Chester Co. for escapee Danelo Cavalcante continues this morning. These photos of him were captured on a trail-cam on the property of Longwood Gardens last night. We’re asking the public to call 911 if he’s spotted or to report any suspicious activity right away. pic.twitter.com/mz9S7Z1nae — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 5, 2023

Images shared by that camera showed that Cavalcante had -- at sometime since his escape -- obtained supplies of some kind in a pair of bags he could be seen carrying and a hoodie he was spotted wearing.

This sighting led to the closure of Longwood Gardens and area schools as officials moved their search zone once again in an effort to corral the escaped fugitive.

For the next few days law enforcement officials focused on searching the sprawling wooded areas near Longwood Gardens in the hopes of capturing Cavalcante only for him to slip through their fingers once again.

Cavalcante reemerges with new look

The next time Cavalcante appeared on police radar would be days later and miles away from the search area.

Early Sunday, he was spotted on residential cameras in the Phoenixville area -- only now he was clean shaven and appeared to be wearing a different outfit from the one he was photographed in when he was spotted in Longwood Gardens.

Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoexniville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes. He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information. pic.twitter.com/NXn9LHqnuB — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

Bivens, of the Pennsylvania State Police, said that they believed that Cavalcante was able to elude the hundreds of officers on his tail by, possibly, navigating underground tunnels in that area that "cannot be secured."

The escaped killer was able to reach the Phoenixville area, about 25 miles away from the prison, by stealing a refrigerated van from Baily's Dairy in West Chester, officials said.

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

After releasing images of that van on Sunday, Sept. 10, the vehicle was found abandoned in East Nantmeal Township after, officials said, it ran out of fuel.

Where is he now?

Sunday, officials set up a search area around where the van was found. Bivens said it was likely that Cavalcante was on the road once again by the time law enforcement officials had gotten to the abandoned vehicle.

“I do not have a report of a stolen vehicle; I anticipate that we will,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Bivens provided an update saying that officials had changed search tactics. They had been using a containment method and, he said, they had switched to using various means of efforts that, he claimed, have been successful in the past.

"We don't have a defined search area at this point," he said.

Just what this new effort entailed, Bivens wouldn't go into specifics. Though, he did say that there is a "whole array of technology that is being utilized," as the search continues.

Also, the reward for any information leading to Cavalcante's capture was increased to $25,000.