Philly Residents ‘May Not Wish to Drink or Cook With Tap Water' Following Bucks County Chemical Spill, Officials Say

Representatives from Philadelphia's water department and office of emergency management gathered on Sunday morning to detail the scope of -- and the City's response to -- a chemical spill that occurred in Bristol on Friday.

"No contamination has reached our water system," Randy Heyman, the commissioner of the water department said.

Michael Carroll, deputy mayor for the office of transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, also noted that there have not yet been contaminants found in Philadelphia's water supply.

But, that could change this afternoon, he said.

"Contaminants have not been found in our water system at this time. And, we expect that there is no risk that they will be present anywhere in our system before 2 p.m.," said Carroll.

However, Carroll said, there is no certainty that there won't be a minute trace of chemicals in tap water for the "entire afternoon."

He said Philadelphia residents "may wish not to drink or cook with tap water" until the City provides another update, expected Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, this situation arose after the Coast Guard monitored the release of a "water soluble acrylic polymer solution" into Otter Creek -- a tributary to the Delaware River -- in Bristol after a notification shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

For a map of areas impacted by the chemical spill, click here.

The Coast Guard estimated about 8,100 gallons of this latex finishing material was released when, officials said, a pipe burst at Trinseo, a chemical plant in Bristol.

Carroll said that they have been evaluating the incident since they became aware of the spill, are monitoring the situation and are continually doing testing.

"I want to reiterate that the health risks are very low, if present at all and would be long term in nature," said Carroll.

There should be no concern over skin exposure or fire hazard, he said, noting that officials believe bathing and showering in this water is safe.

Officials said anyone with concerns or questions about the situation should check PWD's website, officials said.