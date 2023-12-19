Drexel University

Drexel University under investigation for alleged discrimination on campus

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10

Another school in our region is under investigation for alleged discrimination on campus, according to the Department of Education.

The DOE's Office for Civil Rights announced that Drexel University is among several being investigated under Title VI, officials said.

The investigation into Drexel started on Tuesday, according to the list of investigations on the Office for Civil Rights website.

The alleged discrimination could include antisemitic or Islamophobic activities, on the campus.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Antisemitism at Penn Dec 14

Pa. lawmakers defeat funding for Penn amid criticism over college's stance on antisemitism

Antisemitism at Penn Dec 12

Penn names J. Larry Jameson new interim president after Liz Magill's resignation

Hanukkah Dec 11

Biden calls ‘surge' in antisemitism ‘sickening' during White House Hanukkah reception

This comes one week after the office announced six other schools also under investigation for discrimination under Title VI.

A week ago, the University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill stepped down after controversial comments on Capitol Hill related to antisemitism on campus. She has been replaced with interim president J. Larry Jameson.

Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, the department said.

Details about what led to the investigations were not clear. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday the agency cannot comment on specific investigations.

Last month, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC News the priorities in the investigations are protecting students on campus, protecting free speech on campus and ensuring the transparency of the inquiries.

This article tagged under:

Drexel University
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us