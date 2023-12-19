Another school in our region is under investigation for alleged discrimination on campus, according to the Department of Education.

The DOE's Office for Civil Rights announced that Drexel University is among several being investigated under Title VI, officials said.

The investigation into Drexel started on Tuesday, according to the list of investigations on the Office for Civil Rights website.

The alleged discrimination could include antisemitic or Islamophobic activities, on the campus.

This comes one week after the office announced six other schools also under investigation for discrimination under Title VI.

A week ago, the University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill stepped down after controversial comments on Capitol Hill related to antisemitism on campus. She has been replaced with interim president J. Larry Jameson.

Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, the department said.

Details about what led to the investigations were not clear. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday the agency cannot comment on specific investigations.

Last month, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC News the priorities in the investigations are protecting students on campus, protecting free speech on campus and ensuring the transparency of the inquiries.