About NBC10 Philadelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia has been delivering local news, information and weather for more than 60 years, serving nearly six million viewers throughout Greater Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware.

Viewers turn to NBC10 for the most up-to-date breaking news and weather on a variety of platforms, including online at NBC10.com and via mobile and social platforms. NBC10 produces more than 41 hours of local news programming per week.

NBC10 (WCAU) has been providing news and entertainment to the Delaware Valley for nearly 70 years. WCAU was originally located on Chestnut Street in Center City, in what is now The Art Institute of Philadelphia. In 1952, the station moved to Montgomery County at 10 Monument Road in Bala Cynwyd. The three-story, 97,614-square-foot structure served as a broadcasting studio and is among the first such structures built solely for television broadcasting and production.

In January 2011, Comcast acquired a 51% majority stake in WCAU's parent company, NBCUniversal, which effectively makes the station locally owned. Comcast bought the other 49% in early 2013.

In June 2013, NBCUniversal purchased Telemundo affiliate WWSI from ZGS Communications giving WCAU a duopoly partner, as with several other NBC O&Os.

Today, NBC10 serves over 7.5 million viewers throughout Greater Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware. Our DMA (designated market area) includes 18 counties across the tri-state area. This station is part of the NBCUniversal Local group, which includes nine other NBC stations, 17 Telemundo Stations, four regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NECN (New England Cable News).

In 2018, NBC10 and Telemundo62 relocated to the Comcast Technology Center (CTC) at 1800 Arch Street in Philadelphia, directly across the street from the Comcast Center in Center City. The stations occupy three floors in the CTC encompassing more than 80,000 square feet. We have a total of three studios: NBC10, Telemundo62, and a third production studio for in-house promotional shoots. Our facility uses an IP-based network that is the first of its kind for local TV stations in the U.S. The stations began broadcasting from the CTC on October 21, 2018.

We employ more than 300 people. Some of the faces of NBC10 include anchors Tracy Davidson, Erin Coleman and Keith Jones, Jacqueline London and Jim Rosenfield, First Alert meteorologists Steve Sosna and Brittney Shipp, among others.

Some notable names who got their start with WCAU include Brian Williams of NBC Nightly News who spent part of his career with WCAU. Other notable figures include children's show host Gene London and The Tonight Show's Ed McMahon, who started his career in broadcasting at WCAU.

NBC10 is Philadelphia's media leader delivering weather, news and information across our main broadcast channel, NBC10.com, the NBC10 app on iOS and Android, on multiple streaming platforms, in newsletters and social media.

NBC10 News Today from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC10 News Midday at 11 a.m.

Philly Live at 11:45 a.m.

NBC10 News at 4 p.m.

NBC10 News at 5 p.m.

NBC10 News at 6 p.m.

NBC10 News at 11 p.m.

Ric Harris - President and General Manager

Elizabeth Flores - Vice President of News

Carol Dooling - Vice President of Brand and Strategic Marketing

Nancy Quinones - Vice President of Human Relations

Nick Evansky - Vice President of Operations and Technology

Greg McNichols - Vice President of Finance

Travis Hughes - Senior Director of Digital Media

Ana Hernandez - News Director, Telemundo62

Matt Dennis - Assistant News Director

Mike Ingalls - Managing Editor

Andrea Berry - Executive Producer

Meredith Veloz - Executive Producer

Emad Khalil - Executive Producer

Matt Panteleno - News Operations Manager