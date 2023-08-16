Officials to share update after man killed by Philly police in Kensington

What to Know Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to discuss the slaying of 27-year-old Eddie Jose Irizarry during a press event on Wednesday morning.

Irizarry was shot to death by a Philly police officer while he was seated in a car in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday afternoon. His family claims he was shot six times.

Police initially said Irizarry was armed with knives and had "lunged at" officers before he was shot.

Law enforcement officials are planning to provide an update following the police slaying of a 27-year-old man in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Monday.

On Wednesday, at 11 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is set to provide an update to this case.

According to officials, Eddie Jose Irizarry was killed by police officers after he was stopped for driving erratically through Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood at about 12:28 p.m. on Monday.

At that time, police claim officers followed his vehicle as it, allegedly, headed the wrong way along the 100 block of E. Willard Street, before coming to a stop.

When officers approached Irizarry's vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, officials said that an officer approached and attempted to open the passenger door of the vehicle, when another officer on the scene alerted the officer at the passenger door that Irizarry was armed.

It was then that, officials said, the officer at the passenger door fired "multiple times" -- Irizarry's family said he was hit six times -- into the vehicle, killing Irizarry.

Irizarry was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at 12:48 p.m.

Law enforcement officials claimed two knives "were observed inside the vehicle."

“The decision to utilize deadly force is one of the most difficult and far-reaching decisions that an officer will ever face,” said Police Commissioner Outlaw said in a statement. “As with all officer involved shootings, a full and thorough investigation will be conducted through the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit. The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present.”

Initially, police officials said that Irizarry was outside of the vehicle at the time he was shot, however, police revised this information to note that he was instead inside the car when he was killed.