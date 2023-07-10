Police dispatch error led to delayed response in first killing tied to Kingsessing mass shooter

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia said Monday that a dispatch error led police officers to respond to the wrong block along 56th Street after a man was killed on Sunday, July 2.

The individual who police now believe committed that slaying of Joseph Wamah Jr. would continue on to conduct a random mass shooting on that same block the next day.

"We know that the updated information that we put out yesterday has caused additional questions and for some, some uncertainty to many who have been traumatized by this atrocity," said Danielle Outlaw, commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

As detailed by Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, officials received a 9-1-1 call at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, about an hour-and-a-half after a shooting occurred in a home on the 1600 block of South 56th Street.

But, instead of heading there, officers instead were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 56th Street -- where they found no evidence of a shooting.

The confusion came to light, Vanore said, when officers were questioning neighbors in the days following the mass shooting. He said they encountered a witness who called 9-1-1 after Wamah was shot.

After tracking down the call, officers found video of the Sunday shooting that, Vanore said, shows an individual, believed to be Kimbrady Carriker, engaged in a confrontation at a home on that block before he shot and entered the property where Wamah was later found dead.

"It is the same defendant. We know it's Kimbrady Carriker, but, it did not happen on Monday, it happened on Sunday," Vanore said.

He said that video police have received shows a man, believed to be Carriker -- dressed similarly to the outfit the suspected shooter wore during the mass shooting -- and confronting Wamah at the door of a property, before he shot into the doorway several times and entered the home.

Vanore said that the shooter also shouted "something like sheriff," before the confrontation at the doorway.

Asked if officers could have prevented the mass shooting if they had gone to the correct block where Wamah was killed about 40-hours earlier, Outlaw said it wasn't likely.

"I caution individuals to go down that rabbit hole. We could woulda, coulda, shoulda, all day," she said.

Instead, Outlaw said that since the call came in about an hour-and-a-half after Wamah was shot multiple times, the 31-year-old man was likely dead by the time officers would have arrived as "the nature of the injuries were so severe."

She also said initial descriptions of the shooter were fairly vague in that incident.

"It's tragic, it's unfortunate and we don't like that we are adding to the atrocities that already occurred because now folks are second guessing our actions. But, the answer is we really don't know," said Outlaw. "We did what we could with what we had and, yes, there were some missteps."

She said there is an investigation ongoing into why officers were dispatched to the incorrect location.

"We are fully committed to learning from this incident and improving our response mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of our communities," said Outlaw.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.