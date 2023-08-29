Kingsessing mass shooting suspect deemed unfit for trial

The man in custody for the July 3 mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood that left five people dead has been found unfit for trial.

On Tuesday, Dustin Slaughter, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said that Kimbrady Carriker would instead be ordered to undergo 60 days of mental health treatment.

“We are aware that a court-appointed psychiatrist has found Kimbrady Carriker unfit to stand trial at this time and has ordered 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment," said Slaughter. "Once the court deems this defendant competent to stand trial, the District Attorney’s Office fully intends to hold him accountable for the harm and tragedy he has caused. Our thoughts remain with the family, friends, and community that have suffered as a result of Carriker’s actions.”

Carriker, 40, was apprehended while wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with two weapons following a rampage where he allegedly fired -- seemingly at random -- at passersby while walking along 56th and Chester streets.

According to court documents, he had been set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.