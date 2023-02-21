Philly Eagles' Fans Are Taking Over This Town in AZ
NBC10’s Tim Furlong is in Scottsdale, AZ, where Philly Eagles’ fans are painting the town green.
NBC10’s Tim Furlong is in Scottsdale, AZ, where Philly Eagles’ fans are painting the town green.
There is a great amount of support and awareness to take an army staff sergeant to the Super Bowl: even by simply using his photograph. NBC10’s Frances Wang shares a story from a family finally getting the chance to check an item off their beloved late one’s bucket list.
Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. Here’s how, when, where and who to watch in the big game.
The “flock of Eagles” are heading to the West to watch the big game, all the way in Arizona. NBC10’s Johnny Archer, live at Philadelphia International Airport, caught up with some Super Bowl travelers before their flights.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be a part of Wawa’s first-ever pre-game ad ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, between Philly and Kansas City.
The possibility of an enormous celebration, for an Eagles Super Bowl win, has city officials and fans preparing for safety. NBC10’s Brian Sheehan spoke with a high-ranking police official on what Sunday could look like.
Eagles fan Sign Man has made a name for himself traveling to over 20 Super Bowls in a row and making signs that have made it onto television. NBC10’s Tim Furlong, live in Phoeniz, gives us an exclusive look at the signs Eagles Sign Man made for Super Bowl 57.
The environment may seem calm for now, but city workers are preparing the city of Brotherly Love for another huge fan takeover with physical barriers and ‘no parking’ signs. NBC10’s Brian Sheehan, live along Broad Street, has more.
In Phoenix the football fever is capturing many fans around Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown, and many are still looking for where they are going to get tickets. NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle has tips from StubHub on how to get the best price.
Two years ago, people may not have known who Nick Sirianni was — now he is one of the biggest names in Philly football. NBC10’s Erin Coleman shares a closer look at Nick Sirianni’s career.
Security for the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Phoeniz, AZ, has been greatly measured to ensure maximum enjoyment for fanatics. NBC10’s Tim Furlong, live in Phoenix, shows how Arizona officials and the NFL securely prepare for Sunday.
From Miles Teller to Will Smith to Bradley Cooper to Aubrey Plaza to President Joe Biden, these are famous Philadelphia Eagles fans.
From Philadelphia to South Jersey and above the Lehigh Valley, people celebrate to show their utter support for the Eagles. NBC10’s Deanna Durante, live from Eagleville, shares how fans are having fun over there.