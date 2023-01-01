U.S. & World

2 US Tourists Stabbed, 1 Assaulted in Popular Puerto Rican Neighborhood
‘Dead' Woman at New York Funeral Home Turns Out to Be Alive
The 82-year-old woman had reportedly ‘died,’ at a nearby nursing home.
2 Kids Abducted From Missouri Were Found at Florida Supermarket Nearly One Year Later
Two kidnapped Missouri children were found at a supermarket in Florida after nearly a year of being missing, police said.
Buffalo, New York Shakes With Largest Earthquake in Four Decades
The earthquake was widely felt, but no major damage was reported.
China Accuses US of ‘Overreacting' When It Shot Down BalloonChina has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday, saying it seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ p...