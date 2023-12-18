Philly Mayor-elect Parker names leadership team

As she prepares to take office, Philadelphia’s Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, on Monday, announced the appointment of, what her office called her "top-three staff positions in her administration" -- her chief of staff and two deputy mayors.

“No one like me has ever been elected [m]ayor of our city, and no one has ever organized their senior staff this way – but I was elected to fulfill promises made to the people of Philadelphia, and these are the people to do it," said the city's mayor-elect in a statement. "With the announcement of this team leading my administration, I am excited that we will be taking one of the biggest steps toward making our city the safest, cleanest and greenest city in the nation, with economic opportunity for all."

Parker named, Tiffany Thurman, as her chief of staff.

According to information provided by Parker's office, Thurman has worked as a senior advisor on Parker's mayoral transition team and has previously served as vice president of government affairs for the Greater Philadelphia YMCA and as the chief of staff for the city's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Thurman also serves on the board of directors for the Fairmount Park Conservancy and was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney to his Educational Nominating Panel, notes information from Parker's office.

Also, Parker has named Sinceré Harris, as the city's Chief Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs, Sustainability, and Engagement.

Harris, Parker's office noted, served as campaign manager for Parker's mayoral campaign and was previously appointed White House liaison for the Environmental Protection Agency then to the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs as the associate director for Climate, Environment, and Place-based Initiatives under President Joe Biden.

And, finally, on Monday, Parker named Aren Platt as the Chief Deputy Mayor of Planning and Strategic Initiatives.

Platt, Parker's office said, was the senior advisor to Parker’s mayoral campaign and is currently co-director of her transition team. He was previously an executive vice president at a public affairs firm headed by former City Councilman Frank DiCicco, Parker's office said.

“I could not be more proud to announce my ‘Big Three.' Tiffany, Sinceré, and Aren will be the leaders at the top of the Parker administration’s organizational chart, and I know they will be working tirelessly for the people of Philadelphia," Parker said in a statement. “They each bring something unique to the administration: Tiffany brings experience in State and City government and in one of the biggest non-profits in the region; Sinceré brings experience in State and Federal government, as well as relationships across the region; and Aren brings experience in policy and business, having served in the c-suite of one of the premier Philadelphia companies."