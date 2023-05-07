NJ Officer Dies Nearly 2 Months After Being Wounded in Shooting

A New Jersey police officer who was wounded in a shooting nearly two months ago has died from his injuries, officials announced Sunday.

On March 10 at 12:38 p.m., Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler, 27, conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township, New Jersey. During the stop, a man, who police identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford, ran off on foot, investigators said.

Officer Shisler chased after him and a struggle ensued between the two men, according to investigators. During the struggle, both men shot each other, officials said. A Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not Officer Shisler’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene while Officer Shisler was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officer Shisler spent several weeks in the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and extensive treatment. During that time he received massive support from the Deptford Township community.

On Sunday, Deptford Township Police Chief Joseph Smith announced Officer Shisler had died from his injuries.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement,” Chief Smith wrote. “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby's incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford strong. He was the best of ALL of us."