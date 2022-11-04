Taylor Swift Weekend: Music Superstar Adds 3rd Spring Concert Stop in Philly

Two shows are not enough, Taylor Swift will be taking over Philadelphia for an entire weekend of concerts in spring 2023.

On Friday, the music superstar from Berks County, Pennsylvania, announced more eight more dates for her upcoming The Eras Tour. The list included a third concert at Lincoln Financial Field slated for Sunday, May 14.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected," Swift wrote on Twitter.

Swift already announced Lincoln Financial Field concerts on May 12 and 13, 2023. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will support Swift for the Friday night and Saturday night concerts at the Linc. Gracie Abrams will join Bridgers in opening the May 14 concert.

Swift announced the first leg of her stadium tour on social media Tuesday morning, "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour." The music superstar is riding the wave following the release of "Midnights" less than two weeks ago.

Swift kicks off her U.S. tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and it will wrap Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. The new concerts announced Friday are all added to existing stops.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets to the Philly show and other concerts are being sold through Ticketmaster. It appears these new shows will be included under the same registration guidelines.

This is how the ticket buying process has worked:

Fans who click on the ticket link get a chance to register for a spot in line to get tickets. Fans have until Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET to register.

Verified Fan Presales begin on Nov. 15, Ticketmaster said.

In a news release earlier in the week, further information was revealed about the ticket buying process: "Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis."

"Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale," the news release said.

Lincoln Financial Field posted that tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

However, fans can also get other opportunities to buy tickets before then through Capital One’s partnership with Swift. Capitol One cardholders will have priority access to an "exclusive premium allocation of tickets" already set aside. Those tickets will be available from 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 17, "until supplies last."