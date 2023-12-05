What to Know University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill is testifying about her handling of antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas War.

Magill was joined by MIT President Dr. Sally Kornbluth and Harvard University President Dr. Claudine Gay during the hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Penn is one of seven schools and universities under federal investigation over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania is testifying at a hearing on Capitol Hill focused on antisemitism on college campuses across the country.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Virginia Foxx (R-NC), began the hearing, “Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism” Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC.

Penn President Liz Magill, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Dr. Sally Kornbluth and Harvard University President Dr. Claudine Gay are all testifying about their handling of antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas War.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses. Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow,” Chairwoman Foxx said. “College and university presidents have a responsibility to foster and uphold a safe learning environment for their students and staff. Now is not a time for indecision or milquetoast statements. By holding this hearing, we are shining the spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding they take the appropriate action to stand strong against antisemitism.”

During her opening remarks, Magill referenced a recent pro-Palestinian protest outside the Jewish-owned restaurant Goldie in Philadelphia.

“This hearing this morning takes place just two days after the Philadelphia community witnessed, in horror, the hateful words and actions of protesters who marched in the city and then near our campus,” Magill said. ‘These protesters directly targeted a Center City business that is Jewish and Israeli owned. A troubling and shameful act of antisemitism.”

The investigation is part of the Biden administration’s effort to take “aggressive action” against discrimination. Schools found to have violated civil rights law can face penalties up to a total loss of federal money, although the vast majority of cases end in voluntary settlements.

Penn was accused of antisemitism in federal complaints filed in November by the Brandeis Center, a Jewish legal advocacy group.

In a Nov. 9 letter to the Education Department, the center says Penn professors have made antisemitic statements in the classroom and on social media. It said many Jewish students are afraid to be on campus during pro-Palestinian rallies, and that the university has done little to support them.

Penn officials said they're cooperating with the investigation.

President Magill "has made clear antisemitism is vile and pernicious and has no place at Penn," the school said. "The university will continue to vigilantly combat antisemitism and all forms of hate."

During Tuesday’s hearing, Magill also said the school is committed to combating antisemitism.

“I have condemned antisemitism publicly, regularly and in the strongest possible terms. And today let me reiterate my and Penn’s unyielding commitment to combating it,” Magill said. “We immediately investigate any hateful act, cooperating with both law enforcement and the FBI where we have identified individuals who have committed these acts in violation of either policy or law.”