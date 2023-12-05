Philadelphia

Watch: Mayor-elect Parker to announce formation of ‘intergovernmental roundtable'

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is expected to name local, state and federal officials that will make up an 'intergovernmental roundtable' for her administration

By Hayden Mitman

Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia's Mayor-elect, is expected announce the formation of a new 'intergovernmental roundtable' made up of local, state and federal officials, on Tuesday.

According to her office, during an event set for 10 a.m., Parker -- a Democrat who defeated Republican David Oh in this year's mayoral election -- is expected to detail the new initiative and name the officials that will make up this roundtable.

The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Last month, she discussed how she is planning to transition into the role atop the city's highest office, and named a number of members of her transition team.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At that time, the 51-year-old Parker, a former city councilwoman who served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia, said she was putting together a team made up of people who have been with her every step of the way as she secured the Democratic nomination, and eventually, the election.

"This process is to set the foundation for how we want to bring hope back to our city and we begin that today," she said then.

Parker is set to take office, replacing the term-limited Jim Kenney, at the start of the new year.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 3 hours ago

Murder inside Macy's: The Lineup

Philadelphia International Airport 15 hours ago

After 3rd gun recovered in 5 days, TSA tied record number of guns seized at PHL this year

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us