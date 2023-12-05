Watch: Mayor-elect Parker to announce formation of ‘intergovernmental roundtable'

Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia's Mayor-elect, is expected announce the formation of a new 'intergovernmental roundtable' made up of local, state and federal officials, on Tuesday.

According to her office, during an event set for 10 a.m., Parker -- a Democrat who defeated Republican David Oh in this year's mayoral election -- is expected to detail the new initiative and name the officials that will make up this roundtable.

The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Last month, she discussed how she is planning to transition into the role atop the city's highest office, and named a number of members of her transition team.

At that time, the 51-year-old Parker, a former city councilwoman who served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia, said she was putting together a team made up of people who have been with her every step of the way as she secured the Democratic nomination, and eventually, the election.

"This process is to set the foundation for how we want to bring hope back to our city and we begin that today," she said then.

Parker is set to take office, replacing the term-limited Jim Kenney, at the start of the new year.