What to Know Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week.

Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted at least five times since he escaped Thursday morning from the Chester State Prison. The most recent siting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt.

Students in several schools were told to stay home amid the manhunt.

Schools in parts of the Philadelphia suburbs were closed as the search for a convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County prison entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, police choppers and investigators on the ground seemed to be focused on parts of Chadds Ford and the area round the Brandywine Creek. This came a day after police revealed details of Danelo Cavalcante being captured on trail video near Longwood Gardens.

'A bad guy' captured on video

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said that Cavalcante -- who stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds --was spotted Monday night on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

In response, officials expanded the search area as the manhunt continues.

"We can confirm that is Cavalcante," said George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police deputy commissioner of operations, in showing images taken from a trail camera on Longwood Gardens' property on Tuesday.

The first image was stamped to note that the photo was taken at 10:33 p.m. Monday.

Bivens also said that Cavalcante has likely obtained some supplies during his time on the run. Images from a trail camera show him carrying a backpack and a hooded sweatshirt.

"He's a bad guy. He needs to be in custody and we are determined to capture him," said Bivens.

Schools close amid manhunt

Classes at the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County were canceled again on Wednesday.

"Greenwood Elementary School and several of our communities are currently located within the police search perimeter," wrote Kennett Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey in a letter posted to the district's website. "It is out of an abundance of caution that we take this action."

The district had canceled classes for Tuesday as state police told officials that the ongoing search for the convicted killer had "evolved."

Kennett Square's Borough Hall also closed Tuesday due to the ongoing manhunt.

The search has spread toward Delaware County.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District closed Wednesday as well, citing the ongoing search for Cavalcante.

"We have received information regarding the updated search perimeter still within our district borders," superintendent John Sanville wrote in a message posted to the district's website. "In fact, three of our schools are within or border the search area. Additionally, there are numerous road closures in our community that will impact many of our staff and families' ability to safely get to school."

School officials urged patience as students and their parents dealt with online learning.

"This is a difficult scenario to navigate and we appreciate your patience as we try to keep up with events as they unfold," Sanville wrote.

A convicted killer on the loose for nearly a week now

Law enforcement officials are now on the seventh day of searching for Cavalcante, the 34-year-old man who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township last Thursday, Aug. 31.

Cavalcante -- who is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish -- was set to serve life in prison after being convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death. He is also wanted in a killing in his native Brazil.

Officials had noted a search area where he had been spotted at least four times, at a news conference on Monday.

At that same news event, officials said that the Pennsylvania State Police was taking the lead on this investigation.

Trail camera footage captured Monday night would account for a fifth sighting of the wanted man.

On Tuesday evening, Longwood Gardens took to social media to announce that it will be closed on Wednesday, as well, due to the manhunt.

Cavalcante is the second prisoner to escape from the Chester County Prison this year, according to officials.