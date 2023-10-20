The funeral service and public viewings have been set for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez.

On Monday, Oct. 23, at 4:45 p.m., a Commander’s march will start at Archbishop Ryan High School on 11201 Academy Road and end at the Givnish Funeral Home on 10975 Academy Road in Philadelphia.

After the march, a public viewing for Officer Mendez will be held at Givnish Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, another public viewing for the general public will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of S.S. Peter and Paul on 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia.

A funeral service for Officer Mendez will be held immediately after the viewing.

The service will be streamed live in the video embedded above.

Towards the end of the service, uniformed police officers will line up outside for the procession. The internment will then take place at Forest Hills Cemetery on 101 Byberry Road in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Officer Mendez and Officer Raul Ortiz – both assigned to the Airport Unit – were both shot when they tried to thwart four men who were breaking into a vehicle in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 12, investigators said.

Officer Mendez died from his injuries while Officer Ortiz survived.

One of the four men, 18-year-old Jesús Hernán Madera Durán, was also shot during the incident and later died from his injuries.

Police later identified and arrested the three remaining suspects, Yobranny Martínez-Fernández, 18, of Camden, New Jersey, Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, also of Camden, and Hendrick Peña-Fernández, 21, of Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Officer Mendez, 50, was a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia Councilmember Quetcy Lozada read a statement on behalf of Officer Mendez’s family.

“We are relieved and grateful that progress toward justice for Richie has been made. We are thankful for the swift action that the Philadelphia Police Department took to find the perpetrators and we appreciate the outpouring of support through kind words and contributions that remained through the reward fund,” she read.

“It is amazing to see how many people have come together not only to work this case but to bring justice. To support one another in the aftermath of this loss. As a family we are grieving and are facing personal trauma through this murder as are the officers who work with Richie. We are all processing this loss and as we do, each officer of the 25th Police District and the Airport Unit as well as across the city continue to put their uniforms on everyday and continue to protect and serve our city. We are grateful for them, for their dedication to their job and we know that Richie would be grateful too. Even though we’re experiencing hurt and anger, there is some solace in knowing justice is being carried out. As we continue to grieve, we ask for continued privacy but we want to thank everyone once again for all they have done during this extremely difficult time for our family.”