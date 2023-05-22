You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around the Delaware Valley on the NBC Philadelphia News channel on your favorite streaming platforms.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC10 team, award-winning investigative reports from the NBC10 Investigators, and so much more.

How to Watch on Peacock

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Philadelphia News.

NBC10’s Frances Wang shows you how to stream NBC10 News on Peacock.

How to Watch on Roku

Here's how to see NBC New York News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu

OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu Scroll down and select Live TV

NBC10’s Frances Wang shows you how to stream NBC10 News on Roku devices.

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll to the news channels section and find NBC Philadelphia News

NBC10’s Frances Wang shows you how to stream NBC10 News on Samsung TV Plus.

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Xumo Play:

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform

In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News

Scroll through the local options and select NBC Philadelphia News

NBC10's Frances Wang shows you how to stream NBC10 News on Xumo Play.

How to Watch on Amazon Fire TV

NBC Philadelphia News is now on Fire TV.

Users can now watch our newscasts through Amazon Fire streaming devices.

Open the Fire TV home screen

Click the News app and select NBC Philadelphia News.

You can also find coverage from the NBC stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, San Diego, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Boston, South Florida and Hartford.

Additionally, users can watch Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida in their respective regions.