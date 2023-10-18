Officials announce arrests of two men in murder of Philly officer Richard Mendez

Law enforcement officials announced that they've made two more arrests in the slaying of Philadelphia Police officer Richard Mendez, on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said two New Jersey men -- Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, of Camden, and Hendrick Peña-Fernández, 21, of Pennsauken -- have been arrested and will be charged in Mendez's slaying.

"I'm glad we are able to bring some sense of closure to the Mendez family," said Stanford.

Batista-Polanco had open warrants in New Jersey and Scranton said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

He was apprehended on Tuesday in New Jersey, "in the early morning hours," said Vanore.

In the case of Peña-Fernández, Vanore said he was found and apprehended early Wednesday in Pennsauken.

"All the individuals that were inside of that Dodge Durango the night that this incident happened were identified and we believe we have them in custody," Vanore said.

Officials had been seeking at least two more people after Mendez was shot to death in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 12.

On Monday, police officials announced the arrest of Yobranny Martínez Fernández, 18, of Camden County, for his suspected involvement in Mendez's death. Fernández was extradited back to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning after being captured in New Jersey.

Officer Mendez, 50, was killed at about 11 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 12, just as he -- and fellow officer Raúl Ortíz -- arrived at a parking lot for terminals D and E at the Philadelphia International Airport to begin their shifts.

Officials said the officers heard the sound of breaking glass, and confronted a group of at least four people breaking into a vehicle inside the parking garage.

During that confrontation, Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the police department, was shot multiple times in the upper torso while Ortíz was shot in the arm.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jesús Hernán Madera Durán of Camden, New Jersey, was also shot during the incident. He died shortly after the incident after being dropped off at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police believe Mendez was attacked from behind and that the shooter was one of the three remaining suspects.

While police believe all of the suspects are now in custody, they have not yet revealed who they believe Mendez' killer was.

Also, Vanore noted that Mendez's handgun, which was taken from the scene of the crime, remains missing.

"We are still searching for the gun," he said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.