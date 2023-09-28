Another night of looting erupts in Philadelphia

After more than 50 people were arrested just the day before, looting erupted in Philadelphia again early Thursday, with reports of incidents occurring overnight all throughout the city.

Overnight, reports of looting began to spark across police radio just before 1:30 a.m., with incidents targeting several shops across the city:

Shoe stores at Magee and Torresdale avenues in Tacony and along the 7500 block of State Road in Mayfair

A pharmacy on the 2600 block of Lehigh Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion area

A beauty supply shop on the 6800 block of Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg

A liquor store in Olney along the 730 block of Adams Avenue

The evening comes on the heels of a night where dozens were arrested after stores were looted all across the city following an afternoon protest in response to all charges against the Philadelphia police officer who killed Eddie Irizarry in the city's Kensington neighborhood in August after stopping him for driving erratically.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have said that the protest had no connection to earlier looting incidents.

Instead, on Tuesday, police arrested a social media influencer who, officials said, livestreamed and helped organize the looting that happened on Tuesday night.

In talking about the incidents that happened then, Mayor Jim Kenney said that Dayjia Blackwell, known as "Meatball" online, had "created, basically incited the riot."

Overnight, officials confirmed at least one person had been arrested early Thursday, but officials are still investigating following the events overnight.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.