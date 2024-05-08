Gloucester County

Man, woman shot dead in apparent murder-suicide in NJ apartment

Clayton police officers discovered a 45-year-old man and 43-year-old woman dead inside an Academy Arms Apartments unit on May 7, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Police in South Jersey discovered a man and woman dead inside a Gloucester County apartment Tuesday night in what they said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Clayton police said officers responded to the Academy Arms Apartments along North Broad Street around 7 p.m. on May 7, 2024, for reports of a domestic incident and shots fired.

"Upon arrival police discovered a 45-year-old male and a 43-year-old women deceased in the apartment," Clayton police said in a Facebook post.

Police said it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

There was "no danger to the public," police said.

Neither dead person was identified.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Clayton Police Det. Edward Hyder Clayton at 856-881-2301 or ehyder@claytonnj.com, or Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5500.

