What to Know A judge has dismissed all charges, including a murder count, against a Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry after stopping him for driving erratically in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The defense had asserted that Dial was acting in self-defense when he fired his weapon at close range within moments of stepped up to the rolled-up driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan.

Members of Irizarry's family have said they plan to appeal the decision.

Murder charges against a Philadelphia Police officer -- who was accused of shooting and killing a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood in August -- have been dismissed.

On Tuesday morning, in a courtroom at the Criminal Justice Center, charges were dismissed against Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial -- who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry -- citing a lack of evidence.

In court, Philadelphia Municipal Judge Wendy Pew determined the incident to be a justifiable shooting.

After the verdict was announced, the courtroom erupted as members of Irizarry's family wailed aloud upon learning the ruling.

Outside the courthouse, members of Irizarry's family vowed to appeal the decision.

"We are going to continue to fight. We can't stop," said Irizarry's aunt. "We showed her. It was a murder. That officer used deadly force. The windows was up, the door was locked and you shot through the window six times."

Dial's legal team pressed to have murder and other charges lodged against him dismissed when the jailed officer appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

The officer was charged with manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts in connection with the Aug. 14 death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. Dial's bail was revoked earlier this month after prosecutors argued the charges made him ineligible for release.

Police bodycam footage shows Dial firing his weapon at close range through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop. Dial shot Irizarry about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and walking over to his car, the video showed. He fired a total of six rounds.

Defense lawyers call the shooting justified. They said the officer, also 27, thought Irizarry had a gun. And, that bodycam footage shows the driver holding a knife by his right leg.

“When police officers ordered him to show his hands, he instead produced a weapon and pointed it at an armed police officer,” lawyer Brian McMonagle told reporters earlier this month. “In no world (are) those facts murder.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner has called the videos “crucial evidence in the case,” saying they “speak for themselves.”

The police department had to backtrack from initial statements that said Dial shot the driver outside the vehicle after he “lunged at” police with a knife. Dial, a five-year veteran of the force, was suspended with the intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate with investigators.

Irizarry’s family has said that Dial deserves a long prison sentence.

Police officials say the noontime pursuit began when officers saw the vehicle being driven erratically and turning the wrong way down a one-way street before stopping.