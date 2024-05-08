Girl fatally hit by a car in North Philly on Wednesday, police say

A toddler was fatally hit by a car in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on the 200 block of Comly Street in the Crescentville section of the city just after 5:30 p.m., police said.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a blue Chevy Traverse when she hit a two-year-old girl, officials said.

Medics were able to take the girl to a nearby hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition, according to officials. At 6:18 p.m. the child was pronounced dead.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. where police could be seen on the scene where the road was blocked off to traffic.

At this time officials have not released any further information.

An investigation is underway by the Crash Investigation Division.