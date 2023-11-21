Mayor-elect Parker to name Kevin Bethel as new Philly Police Commissioner, sources say

As she prepares to take office in the new year, democratic Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will name Kevin Bethel as Philadelphia's new police commissioner after outgoing commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigned in September, law enforcement sources confirmed with NBC10.

Parker is expected to make the announcement during a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall which will be streamed live on top of this article.

Bethel, 60, is currently the Chief Safety Officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

According to the Stoneleigh Foundation, a youth-focused nonprofit where Bethel serves as a board member, he spent 29 years as a law enforcement official in Philadelphia and and he has formerly served as a deputy police commissioner before joining the school district.

Bethel was named head of safety at the district in 2019.

He also holds a Bachelors of Science in criminal justice from Chestnut Hill College and a Masters of Science degree in public safety management from St. Joseph’s University.

Earlier this month, Parker had promised to name Outlaw's successor "by Thanksgiving," and that it would be the first personnel discussion she would make before taking office.

In an interview with NBC10's Lauren Mayk -- for the Battleground Politics podcast -- Parker said she was looking for someone with knowledge of the city and "emotional intelligence."

“Knowledge of the city of Philadelphia is extremely important along with cultural competency and, quite frankly, emotional intelligence,” Parker said. “In addition to that we’re going to need a strong leader who is not afraid to make tough decisions that may not be popular with some in our city.”

Parker also said then that she had considered candidates from outside of Philadelphia but emphasized the importance of seeking out local candidates.

“We have to pay attention to the talent that we have right here in our city and sometimes we’ve overlooked people who’ve been here but we will conduct a national search,” she said. “For me, what’s most important is we find a leader who would agree and can affirm and develop a crime plan, a public safety plan, a holistic plan that coincides with my vision. And that is to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity to all.”

Parker is set to take office in January when Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's at the start of the new year.

