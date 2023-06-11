Breaking: Truck fire causes I-95 collapse in Northeast Philadelphia

A truck fire burning under an I-95 on-ramp has caused a part of the roadway to collapse and the highway to be closed to traffic by officials early Sunday.

NBC's Randy Gyllenhaal reported that officials on scene said they’re investigating after the northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8 a.m. and the southbound side is "compromised."

Gyllenhaal said that officials told him, "the roadway is gone."

Concrete and debris from the road could be seen covering the truck on Sunday morning.

But, officials told NBC10 that they aren’t sure it’s a tanker truck, as they haven’t been able to get in there to search for a driver.

Just before 7 a.m., smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a burning truck near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp to I-95.

Major fire on 95 North approaching Cottman @FOX29philly @CBSPhiladelphia @NBCPhiladelphia looks like the grass is on fire pic.twitter.com/PKbUYkrWLn — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) June 11, 2023

At about 7 a.m., police vehicles were spotted blocking traffic onto the northbound section of the highway at the Aramingo Avenue exit.

All lanes on 1-95 are shut down in both directions nearing Cottman Avenue exit due to large fire. Smoke is visible. Avoid 1-95 approaching Northeast Philadelphia and expect delays. https://t.co/DydujHbkqr — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 11, 2023

Law enforcement officials have not provided more information as to what may have caused the fire.

Officials have also not yet reported any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.