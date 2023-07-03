Gunman shoots multiple people, including child, in Philly, police say

A gunman is in custody after he shot multiple people, including a child, in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue though there are multiple scenes connected to the shooting. While police said there were multiple victims, including at least one child, they have not yet revealed the exact number or their conditions.

Police also said the male shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. They have not yet revealed the man's identity or confirmed if other suspects were involved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

