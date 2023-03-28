Jason Wingard Resigns as Temple University President

Jason Wingard has resigned as Temple University’s president.

The school’s board of trustees accepted Wingard’s resignation, effective on Friday, March 31, the university announced on Tuesday.

“Given the urgent matters now facing the University, particularly campus safety, the Board and the administration will ensure the highest level of focus on these serious issues,” Mitchell Morgan, the Chair of Temple University’s Board of Trustees, wrote. “We understand that a concerted and sustained effort must be undertaken as we attempt to solve these problems.”

The resignation follows a tumultuous year for the university, which included the shooting death of Temple Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald, continued concerns over violence near the campus and a strike from graduate student teaching and research assistants that lasted six weeks.

Earlier in the month, the school's faculty union discussed the possibility of holding a no-confidence vote in Wingard and other top officials.

Wingard became Temple's president in July 2021.

