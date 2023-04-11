Temple University to Announce New Acting President

Watch the announcement LIVE in the video embedded above.

Temple University is expected to name its new acting president on Tuesday.

The school’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to make the announcement around 5:30 p.m.

The announcement comes two weeks after Jason Wingard resigned as the school's president. The board of trustees accepted his resignation which went into effect on March 31.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said “a small group of senior Temple leaders” would be designated to guide the university while another president was sought.

“This group will have many years of experience at Temple and devotion to its mission,” the announcement said. “Each will have discrete responsibilities for the university’s essential functions and provide a stable foundation for us as we look toward the search for our next president.”

Wingard, 51, had led the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

Wingard’s resignation followed a tumultuous year for the university, which included the shooting death of Temple Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald, continued concerns over violence near the campus and a strike from graduate student teaching and research assistants that lasted six weeks.

In March, the school's faculty union discussed the possibility of holding a no-confidence vote in Wingard and two other top officials. During an emergency town hall meeting, faculty members cited their concerns over crime, the handling of the strike, university finances and cuts to the Temple workforce, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Wingard told a panel of state lawmakers that Philadelphia’s homicide rate had wrought a climate in which students, faculty, parents and staff are afraid.

It was just this past December when Wingard told NBC10's Lauren Mayk that he planned to move with his wife and teenage son to a university-owned North Carlisle Street house that is just a block from Temple's campus. The move was expected to be completed in the spring.

"We're working on making sure that our transition isn't more disruptive to our near neighbors and to the community in general," Wingard told NBC10 at the time. "So we don't have a sense yet of what we're going to do but our major focus right now are the neighbors who are here on Carlisle Street."

The move would have made Wingard "the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history," the university said in a Temple Now post.