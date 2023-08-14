A traffic stop turned deadly Monday afternoon as a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man investigators said was armed with a knife.

SkyForce10 was over East Willard Street, near A Street, in the Kensington neighborhood midday as several police investigators could be seen focused on a gold sedan inside a taped off area. A bullet hole could be seen in one of the car's windows.

The incident began several blocks away around 12:30 p.m. when 24th District Police officers tried to pull over someone driving erratically near B Street and Erie Avenue, Philadelphia Police Cpl. Jasmine Reilly told gathered reporters.

The driver then took off southbound along Lee Street before turning left the wrong way onto Willard Street, Reilly said.

Police officers then started to approach the car, Reilly said.

"A male stepped out of that vehicle with a weapon, with a knife," Reilly said. "The officers gave multiple commands for him to drop the weapon. The male did not, he actually lunged at the officers."

One of the officers then fired "several times," Reilly said.

The officer then put the man in his patrol vehicle and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later, Reilly said.

None of the officers involved were physically injured, Reilly said.

Noting the early stages of the investigation, Reilly wasn't able to answer further questions, including how long each officer has been on the police force.

The officer who fired his gun would be placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.