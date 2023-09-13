After a nearly two-week-long manhunt, escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was captured in Chester County early Wednesday morning.

When state police found Cavalcante he was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and it caused quite a conversation on social media.

Someone made the picture on the left a few days ago of Danelo Cavalcante from the Ring Doorbell pics and it’s weird how close it is to this pic of his capture … in an Eagles sweatshirt. #danelocavalcante #GoBirds #DaniloCavalcante #DaneloCalvacante pic.twitter.com/SryADnVqVL — Evan Baker (@EvannBaker) September 13, 2023

It is believed that Cavalcante stole this hoodie while on the run and during a press conference, Pennslyvania Governor Josh Shapiro offered to help whoever lost their hoodie.

"Whoever had their Eagles hoodie stolen. If you could let us know, I'll do my best to get you one of those new kelly green ones," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.