Eagles Fan Taylor Swift Says It Was ‘A Dream' to Play 3 ‘Hometown Shows' in Philly

Talk about "Wildest Dreams!" Taylor Swift let fans in Philadelphia know how much it meant to her to sell out three night's of concerts at the same stadium where her father's beloved Philadelphia Eagles play in her "hometown."

The Pennsylvania native took to Twitter to let fans know how much of "a dream" it was to perform her many Eras tour hits at Lincoln Financial Field.

Playing the Linc felt like home for the Berks County, Pennsylvania, native who wrote about emotions tied into her childhood memories with her dad and celebrating Mother's Day with a song for her mom in the state where she was raised. She wasn't "Delicate" about what it meant to her.

Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on… pic.twitter.com/nGIqess5aq — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 16, 2023

"Philly was a dream, honestly," the music superstar wrote Tuesday in a post that included several photos of her on stage. "Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother’s Day."

Swift added a bunch of emojis before wrapping up her post by writing, "I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!!" She has another trio of concerts set this weekend for the Boston-area football stadium where the Patriots play.

Swift, won't likely be rooting for the Pats anytime soon, however, as she professed her love for the Philadelphia Eagles on stage.

"... Ready for It?"

The NFL's Instagram page put any questions of fandom to bed as Swift is seen on video addressing a debate about an item in one of her lyrics in the song "Gold Rush." She sang the song off "Evermore" as one of her surprise songs at the Linc Friday night.

"I have a lyric that says 'with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,'" Swift says in the Instagram Reel video.

"I saw some people wondering if it was the band The Eagles or the team the Eagles," she quips while standing at a mic with her guitar. "I love the band The Eagles, but guys -- like, come on -- like, I'm from Philly, of course it's the team."

She also got big time "Anti-Hero" points by calling out a security guard's treatment of a fan in the crowd during Saturday night's performance of "Bad Blood" in Philly.

Yup, Swift is "Miss Americana," but in Philly, it's a "Love Story."