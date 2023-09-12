Manhunt ramps up as Chester Co. escapee now has firearm, officials set to provide update

What to Know Danelo Cavalcante -- the convicted murderer who has eluded police since escaping the Chester County Prison last month -- is now believed to be armed with a gun.

Officials said he was spotted again in South Coventry Township Monday night. Residents there are being asked to lock all of their external doors and windows, secure their vehicles and remain indoors.

Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on the manhunt at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on this page.

Law enforcement officials are set to provide a Tuesday morning update after Chester County residents woke to Pennsylvania State Police warnings to "lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors" as an escaped killer -- on the run since last month -- is now believed to be armed with a firearm.

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

The update is set for 9:30 a.m. and it will be streamed to the top of this story.

Overnight, Chester County's Department of Emergency Services warned residents that escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante may be in the area of Ridge Road at Coventryville Road and Daisy Point Road in South Coventry Township.

Police warnings didn't immediately reveal the type of weapon Cavalcante is carrying, however, law enforcement sources said it is a .22-caliber rifle.

Spotted late Monday

An emergency notification from Pennsylvania State Police was sent out by Chester County 911 at 10:46 p.m. Monday reporting Cavalcante was spotted in that area.

NBC10 confirmed with sources that Cavalcante's shoes were found in the area, which is mostly rural in the northern part of Chester County.

If you see Cavalcante, do not approach him, police said. Instead call 911 immediately. You can also call 717-562-2987 with general tips and information.

Where is he?

The most recent search area is near Owen J. Roberts High School. Out of caution, the Pottstown based OJR school district closed all its schools and offices Tuesday.

