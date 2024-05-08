One teenager is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of South Heald Street just after 2 p.m., police said.

When responding officers got the scene, they found one 19-year-old who had died from his injuries and a second 19-year-old who was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officials are working to investigate the incident, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Justin Kane at 302-576-3961, or you can also share information with the Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-TIP-3333