Mayfair Community Reacts to Recent Quadruple Shooting
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday.
AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Probe Handling of Classified Docs by BidenAttorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a...
Car Strikes Police District Building, Later Flips OverWitnesses said it appeared drivers were fighting after a rollover crash that spread over several blocks in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk reports on how a police station wa...
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday.