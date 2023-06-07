Phillies news

Phillies vs. Tigers game postponed because of poor air quality

Game against Detroit is rescheduled for Thursday night

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBCUniversal

Because of poor air quality in Philadelphia originating from Canadian wildfires, the Phillies' home game Wednesday night against the Tigers has been postponed.

The game will be made up Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET. Tickets for tonight are valid Thursday.

“It’s a situation where we have to let other people guide us," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said following the announcement. "Major League Baseball and the experts feel it’s now reached a point where it’s unhealthy for people to be outside. So we go along with what they say.”

The Phillies played through hazy air Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park and earned their fourth consecutive victory, beating Detroit in a 1-0 game.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health issued a Code Red Fine Particles Day Alert on Wednesday morning. The Health Department officially recommended that organizations planning outdoor activities Wednesday “consider postponing them for everyone’s safety.”

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber 19 hours ago

Kyle Schwarber thriving early in June, keeping bizarre career trend in tact

Taijuan Walker 20 hours ago

Taijuan Walker impresses in best start as a Phillie, helps extend winning streak

Following Thursday's makeup game, the Phillies are scheduled to complete their homestand with a three-game series Friday through Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This article tagged under:

Phillies newsPhiladelphia Phillies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us