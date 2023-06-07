Phillies vs. Tigers game postponed because of poor air quality

Because of poor air quality in Philadelphia originating from Canadian wildfires, the Phillies' home game Wednesday night against the Tigers has been postponed.

The game will be made up Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET. Tickets for tonight are valid Thursday.

“It’s a situation where we have to let other people guide us," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said following the announcement. "Major League Baseball and the experts feel it’s now reached a point where it’s unhealthy for people to be outside. So we go along with what they say.”

The Phillies played through hazy air Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park and earned their fourth consecutive victory, beating Detroit in a 1-0 game.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The air at CBP is cloudy from the Canada wildfires and you can smell it here. The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs game in New York was postponed because of air quality issues pic.twitter.com/tNBjqcYfhz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 7, 2023

The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health issued a Code Red Fine Particles Day Alert on Wednesday morning. The Health Department officially recommended that organizations planning outdoor activities Wednesday “consider postponing them for everyone’s safety.”

Philadelphia is currently under a Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert. This means that the air is unhealthy to breathe. Air quality may vary throughout the city & throughout the day, with some areas having significantly worse quality depending on the prevailing winds. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/bB9EBMmCkO — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 7, 2023

Following Thursday's makeup game, the Phillies are scheduled to complete their homestand with a three-game series Friday through Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.