“A Salute to Those Who Serve” – Atlantic City Airshow Returns on August 24th

The Atlantic City Airshow returns on Wednesday, August 24, from 11am to 3pm, for an expected crowd of more than 500,000 people. Spectators are welcome to gather on the free Atlantic City beaches, the boardwalk, and even in the ocean. The event will feature aerial performances by the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the F-18 Super Hornet and more! You can also catch the performers practicing their routines on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 11am.

NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Bill Henley, NBC10 Anchor/Reporter Lucy Bustamante, Telemundo62 Sports Anchor/Reporter Jaime Becerril, and NBC Sports Philadelphia Host/Reporter Taryn Hatcher will be on hand to engage with attendees by handing out premiums, taking photos and signing autographs. Look for the NBC10/Telemundo62 tent between the Tropicana Casino and Boardwalk Hall on the beach.

