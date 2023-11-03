HONOREES OF THE 2023 PABJ AWARDS GALA ANNOUNCED

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) will honor extraordinary journalism, young media scholars, and community standouts at its annual PABJ Awards Gala, Saturday, November 11, 2023

The awards for exemplary reporting, media management, and community activism will be

presented by PABJ, the nation’s oldest association of journalists of color, during a gala

ceremony at The Museum of the American Revolution at 101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

The gala is from 6 to 10 pm, with the reception beginning at 6 pm. The award ceremony starts

at 7:15 pm.

The 2023 PABJ Award honorees:



Media powerhouse Ernest Owens will receive the PABJ Journalist of the Year Award.

Ernest has expanded the scope of what a local-turned-national journalist can achieve in a single

year as a political reporter, accomplished author, food editor, media advocate, City Council radio

host, podcaster, journalism professor, entrepreneur, and much more. With this historic win,

Owens joins a prestigious group of previous PABJ leaders who were honored for their career

work while also serving the organization simultaneously.



Visionary Founder & Chief Curator Steven CW Taylor of Ubuntu Fine Art will receive the

PABJ Visual Journalist of the Year Award for producing photography and art that captures

the beauty, community, challenges, culture and love of the Black community.

WURD leaders Troy Wilmore and Tiffany Bacon will be receiving the PABJ Impact Award

for their impeccable work that positively impacts diversity in newsrooms and coverage affecting

African Americans or Black people of African descent.



Literary Advocate Jeannine Cook of Harriett’s, Ida’s, and Josephine’s Bookstores is

being honored with the PABJ Community Service Award for her remarkable efforts to

improve the quality of literacy and readership throughout Philadelphia and beyond.



“It’s truly an honor to be able to kick-off the 50th anniversary of PABJ with a celebration that

recognizes Black excellence,” says Britney Coleman, Executive Producer of the 2023 PABJ

Awards Gala. “From the exceptional honorees to the impressive special guests, the region is

going to be thrilled for what’s to come.”



"In what has been a challenging year for journalists, it’s important, now more than ever, to

celebrate Black excellence in the media landscape,” says Jamyra Perry, PABJ’s Vice President

of Print. “This year’s honorees represent the power of the word, both spoken and in print. I’m so

excited to acknowledge these individuals and their accomplishments.”

Tickets are $125 for PABJ members, $175 for the general public, and can be purchased right

now at thepabj.org.