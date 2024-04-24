New Jersey

Black bear spotted roaming New Jersey town, residents encourage not to leave out food

By Cherise Lynch

A large boar, or male, black bear (Ursus americanus) walks along the edge of the forest in low light. Spring is mating season for black bears, and males will range across 60 square miles in order to find a mate.
Getty Images

Police in one New Jersey town are warning residents after a black bear was spotted roaming around.

On Tuesday, the Ewing Police Department posted on Facebook that the animal had been sighted near Somerset Street and Georgia Avenue in Mercer County.

Black bears are slowly starting to emerge from their winter dens and actively searching for food.

Pennsylvania Apr 17

Officials catch coyote after dog snatched in Delaware County, another possibly still in the area

New Jersey Apr 10

Caught on camera: Sheep on the run corralled by Cape May County police officers

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to officials, you should not feed bears, be mindful of where you place your bird feeder and make sure you have a certified bear-resistant garbage can.

If you do feed bears, police said it is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Police said if you see a bear, move to a safe location and call 9 1-1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter cornerMercer CountyBearEwing Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us