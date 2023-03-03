Fred Shropshire to join NBC10 as evening news anchor

NBC10 Philadelphia (WCAU-TV) announced that Fred Shropshire will join the news team as anchor weekday evenings. He starts on Monday, June 26.

“We are excited to have Fred join the NBC10 family,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “He is a dedicated and community-minded journalist, whose knowledge and passion for storytelling will serve our audience well.”

Shropshire comes to NBC10 from WCNC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as weekday evening anchor. Prior to that, he was at WTVD-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he anchored the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts. He conducted more than a dozen sit-down interviews with then-Senator Barack Obama during his first historic presidential run for the White House. Shropshire’s career began at WCTI-TV in New Bern, North Carolina, and includes stints at WXII-TV in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and WGN-TV in Chicago. He has also chased several tropical storms including Hurricane Ike when it made landfall in Galveston, Texas.

“As a self-proclaimed history buff, I’m looking forward to learning more about Philadelphia, one of the country’s oldest cities,” said Shropshire. “It will be fun for my family and me to explore all that the Delaware Valley has to offer.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Shropshire graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and in 2006, was honored as a distinguished Nelson Benton Lecturer for UNC at Chapel Hill Journalism School. He has been recognized with an RTDNA award, regional Edward R. Murrow awards and regional Emmy awards for his anchoring and reporting.