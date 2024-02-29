team member

Bilingual reporter Yukare Nakayama joins NBC10 and Telemundo62

By Diana Torralvo

NBC10

NBC10 and Telemundo62 announced that Yukare Nakayama has joined the Philadelphia stations as a bilingual reporter. Nakayama will start Monday, March 4, 2024.

“We are excited to have Yukare join our team in Philadelphia,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “As a bilingual journalist, she will bring a unique perspective to her news reporting that will benefit our viewers in both English and Spanish.”

Nakayama comes to Philadelphia, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked as a bilingual reporter for CBS58 and Telemundo Wisconsin. Prior to that, she served as a community journalist for ABC7 WLS-TV in Chicago. Before that she worked as a general assignment reporter WHBF-TV in Rock Island, Illinois. She also did a stint as an intern for NBC News in Washington, D.C.

The Emmy-nominated journalist of Mexican and Japanese descent hails from the suburbs of Chicago. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Marketing from American University.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In her free time, Nakayama enjoys working out at the gym, trying out new cuisines, painting, and spending time with friends and family.

This article tagged under:

team memberTelemundoNBC10 reporter
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us