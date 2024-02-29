Bilingual reporter Yukare Nakayama joins NBC10 and Telemundo62

NBC10 and Telemundo62 announced that Yukare Nakayama has joined the Philadelphia stations as a bilingual reporter. Nakayama will start Monday, March 4, 2024.

“We are excited to have Yukare join our team in Philadelphia,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “As a bilingual journalist, she will bring a unique perspective to her news reporting that will benefit our viewers in both English and Spanish.”

Nakayama comes to Philadelphia, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked as a bilingual reporter for CBS58 and Telemundo Wisconsin. Prior to that, she served as a community journalist for ABC7 WLS-TV in Chicago. Before that she worked as a general assignment reporter WHBF-TV in Rock Island, Illinois. She also did a stint as an intern for NBC News in Washington, D.C.

The Emmy-nominated journalist of Mexican and Japanese descent hails from the suburbs of Chicago. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Marketing from American University.

In her free time, Nakayama enjoys working out at the gym, trying out new cuisines, painting, and spending time with friends and family.