Penn Museum Presents Inaugural Seeds of Change

The Penn Museum has announced Seeds of Change, a new program series designed to cultivate curiosity, share facts, and inspire action around some of the pressing issues of our time, starting with the ongoing environmental crisis. For its spring debut, Seeds of Change: Climate Change and Social Action offers three events inviting the public to explore and build a sustainable future through art, fashion, cuisine, poetry, and more.

“Museums are more than a place to reflect on the past—they connect us to our shared histories, which can inform how we live now. They can also be spaces for dialogue, engagement, and activism, starting with climate change,” says Jennifer Brehm, Director of Learning & Community Engagement at the Penn Museum. “Seeds of Change is a way for us to examine our historical roots to cultivate a better future.”

Seeds of Change kicks off with Eco-Science Social, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:30 pm-9:00 pm, featuring special guest Joy Harjo, the first Native American named U.S. Poet Laureate and an internationally renowned performer from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, who will present about reconnecting with the earth.

Part science fair, part happy hour, Eco-Science Social features short talks about the impact of climate change on communities, economies, and cuisine by experts from the University of Pennsylvania: Kathy Morrisson, Ph.D. (Anthropology Department Chair); Susanna Berkouwer, Ph.D. (Wharton School); Jon Hawkings, Ph.D., (Environmental Science); and Barri J. Gold, Ph.D. (Environmental Humanities).

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The after-hours kick-off event also includes zero-food-waste snacks, resource stations to learn more about sustainable practices, local groups focused on climate change, an earth-friendly vendor market, and an open house for the CAAM (Center for the Analysis of Archaeological Materials) Lab. It is co-sponsored by the Environmental Innovations Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania and Restaurant Associates.

The full line-up for the Eco-Science Social is available here.

Cost: $20 general admission; $18 PennCard holders; $15 Penn Museum Members; First drink is complimentary.

The Seeds of Change series continues with Sustainable Saturday, on May 6, 2023, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm, which invites families to enjoy storytelling, art-making with recycled materials, creating seed packets for an at-home garden, and a book exchange to help kids understand climate change and protecting the earth.

Seeds of Change: Sustainable Saturday‘s activities are free with Museum admission, and the full line-up is available here.