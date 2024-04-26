Four people were arrested and police are searching for two more suspects in a burglary ring in which thousands of dollars, dozens of weapons, jewelry, electronics and other items were stolen from homes in Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania as well as at least one home in New Jersey from 2007 until 2024, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

In June 2019, law enforcement agencies in Lehigh County began investigating burglaries and attempted burglaries at homes in Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Township, Salisbury Township, South Whitehall Township, Upper Saucon Township, Upper Milford Township and Whitehall Township in Lehigh County and Warren Township in New Jersey, as well as locations in Berks and Northampton counties.

Investigators noticed distinct patterns with the burglaries, including the culprits entering the homes by prying open doors with a flat-blade object, breaking windows or through an unsecured entryway. Investigators also said that in several cases residents and children were home at the time of the burglaries and the culprits fled after being discovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The stolen items included cash, at least 37 firearms, jewelry, coins, financial documents and electronics. Officials also said home surveillance videos captured the burglars but they were unable to initially identify the suspects due to them always wearing masks and gloves. They also said the burglars parked any vehicles they used several blocks away from the homes.

Investigators said the earliest burglary occurred on Jan. 28, 2007, while the most recent occurred in 2024. Investigators discovered DNA on a safe during one of the burglaries in 2022, according to officials. They were also able to identify at least two of the suspects through license plates and cellphone records, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police, South Whitehall Township Police, Whitehall Township Police, Upper Saucon Township Police, U.S. Marshals, ATF and the Northampton and Berks District Attorney offices were all involved in the investigation. Officials ultimately identified and charged Roger Juan Tirado, 51, Jonathan Mendez, 47, Nydia Tirado, 59, Agapito Pagan-Liciaga, 48, and William Tirado-Liciaga, 65, all of Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well as Jose Luis Torres, 51, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, in connection to the burglaries.

Investigators also seized more than $160,000 in stolen items, officials said.

Nydia Tirado is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, dealing in proceeds unlawful act/intent to promote, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Mendez is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Both suspects are not yet in custody and police continue to search for them, officials said.

Roger Tirado is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, knowledge that property is the proceeds of an illegal act, burglary, and other related offenses. He is currently being held in the Lehigh County Jail under $500,000 bail and additional charges against him are pending.

Tirado-Liciaga is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, knowledge that property is the proceeds of an illegal act and other related offenses. He is currently in custody at the Lehigh County Jail under $275,000 bail.

Torres is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, burglary, possession of firearm prohibited and other related offenses. He is currently in custody at Lehigh County Jail after failing to post bail.

Pagan-Liciaga is charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy to corrupt organization, receiving stolen property and other related offenses. Pagan-Liciaga is free after posting $25,000 bail.

Roger Tirado, Tirado-Liciaga, Torres and Pagan-Liciaga are being represented by the Lehigh County Public Defender’s Office though online court records do not list any specific attorneys who could speak on their behalf.