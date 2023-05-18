Justin Godynick Joins NBC10 as Meteorologist

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that meteorologist Justin Godynick will join NBC10’s First Alert Weather team. Godynick will be on the 4pm and 6pm newscasts Wednesday through Friday, as well as weekend evenings. He starts Wednesday, June 7.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to our NBC10 Philadelphia First Alert Weather team,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “With a passion for forecasting winter storms and having grown up locally, Justin is a welcome addition to our team. His creativity and usage of augmented reality will resonate with our viewers.”

Godynick comes to Philadelphia from WBTS-TV, the NBC owned station in Boston, where he was a meteorologist for NBC10 Boston. Prior to joining NBC10 Boston, he was a meteorologist for MMJ News 12 Network serving the New York metropolitan area. He has also been a meteorologist and traffic reporter for New York 1 and is currently an Adjunct Professor of Meteorology/Communication at Kean University in New Jersey.

“I’m delighted to be able to work and forecast in the area I’ve spent most of my life,” said Godynick. “Since I was three years old, I’ve had a true passion for weather and when delivering the forecast, I constantly fall back on the joy that weather brought me as a child.”

Born and raised in South Jersey, Godynick earned a bachelor’s degree in Meteorology from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, and a master’s degree in Broadcast Communications from Monmouth University.

Godynick loves music and plays guitar, bass, and keyboards. In his free time, he enjoys riding motorcycles and spending time with his two daughters.