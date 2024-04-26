An American Airlines plane from the Turks and Caicos Islands was inspected by law enforcement officials at Philadelphia International Airport Friday evening due to a possible security concern, officials said.

American Airlines flight 1738 from Providenciales International Airport landed normally at Philadelphia International Airport Friday evening and stopped in the middle of a runway. SkyForce10 was over the scene around 6:30 p.m. as passengers and crewmembers deplaned while responding Philadelphia police officers and federal officials searched through the aircraft.

The scene was then cleared and the airplane returned to the terminal.

Officials said the inspection was due to a “possible security concern” but didn’t go into further detail. No injuries were reported and there were no delays at the airport in connection to the incident.