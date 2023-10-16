Cathedral Kitchen's Annual Gala returns for another year

Cathedral Kitchen, the largest emergency meal provider in South Jersey, will host over 500 guests at their 15th annual Harvest for Hunger, on Thursday, November 2, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Lucien’s Manor in Berlin, NJ. The event features local wine, craft beer and spirts tastings as well as live and silent auctions. NBC10’s Erin Coleman, who serves on the board of Cathedral Kitchen, will serve as emcee for the evening

Founded in 1976, Cathedral Kitchen provides free meals, groceries, personal hygiene items and case management, to those in need in the Camden community who are experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity and food insecurity. The organization’s Culinary Arts Job Training Program prepares students for employment in the food service industry through class work, hands-on kitchen training, and ServSafe instruction. Since it’s launch in 2009, nearly 500 students have graduated, and the program has achieved an 85% employment rate at the time of graduation

The Culinary Students are the stars of Harvest for Hunger. Under the supervision of Cathedral Kitchen’s team of professional chefs, 23 students will prepare and serve an amazing array of sweet and savory fare. The event is a wonderful training opportunity for the students to work a high-end catered event and the attendees enjoy meeting the students and learning about their career aspirations while enjoying the food they serve.

The auction includes some unique and desirable prizes including:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Phillies’ Bryson Stott’s custom designed No. 2 Pencil baseball bat made by by Victus Bats

Game Tickets to local sporting events including the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Men’s Basketball at the Wells Fargo Center

Dining Out certificates from South Jersey’s finest restaurants and vacation stays in the Caribbean

Six Course Global Culinary Journey from Executive Chef Gerald Drummond. He comes with 39 years of culinary experience and has cooked for high-profile clients, most notably former President Obama, The Pope, three Super Bowls and various celebrities

All proceeds from Harvest for Hunger will help support the organization’s Culinary Arts Training Program, Meal Program, Outreach, and Case Management. As rising costs are affecting everyone at the grocery store and gas station, and government benefits are being cut, the demand for the organization’s services has increased. At the same time, Cathedral Kitchen is paying more for food, supplies, and staffing to meet the demand.

Tickets are almost sold out. All are welcome to participate in the online auction which opens for bids on October 26th and closes on November 2nd at 8:30 p.m. and donations can be made on the event site.

Event Information:

Cathedral Kitchen’s 15th Annual Harvest for Hunger

Thursday, November 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Lucien’s Manor, 81 W White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009

Ticket Sales, Donations and Online Auction:

www.ckharvest2023.givesmart.com or text ckharvest2023 to 76278

For additional information about Cathedral Kitchen’s food programs, training initiatives, employment and volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit www.cathedralkitchen.org