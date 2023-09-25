Celebrate “CultureFest! Dia de los Muertos” at Penn Museum, Saturday, October 21

The Penn Museum will showcase Mexico’s vibrant traditions with the annual CultureFest! Día de los Muertos, on Saturday, October 21 from 10am to 4pm.

Blending Indigenous Mexican beliefs with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Día de los Muertos is observed in Latino communities around the world and traces its roots back 3,000 years to pre-Columbian Mesoamerica.

CultureFest! Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will introduce everyone to the celebration’s unique traditions, such as the iconic smiling calacas y calaveras (skeletons and skulls) that appear on candy, masks, and dolls, as well as in movies like Disney’s Coco. This all-day festival will feature an artisan market and make-and-take activities, along with live performances:

11:05 am – 11:20 am Dance presentation by Danza Los Jolo 11:40 am – 12:15 pm Music presentation by Los Huachinangos 12:35 pm – 12:55 pm Dance presentation by Kalpulli Kamaxtle Xiuhcoatl 1:15 pm – 1:40 pm Dance presentation by Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi 2:00 pm – 2:40 pm Music presentation by Los Huachinangos 3:00 pm Pan De Muerto and Mexican Hot Chocolate 3:20 pm Announcement of winners for community altar contest

Explore the unique history, traditions, and expressions of this celebration of life and death. Learn about the ofrendas (offerings) at the center of the festivities. The Mexican Cultural Center’s ofrenda is the creation of artist Ignacio Bernal. These ornate and colorful altars honor the dead (and encourage them to join the party!) with bright yellow marigolds, food, drinks, and photos.

Spanning more than 3,000 years of history, the Penn Museum’s Mexico and Central America Gallery explores the stories of powerful ancient civilizations including the Maya, Aztec, and Zapotec, while welcoming visitors to learn more about the traditions of people living in Mexico and Central America today.

All CultureFest! Día de los Muertos activities are included with Museum admission. The entire line-up for the day’s events can be found here.