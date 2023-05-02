Empowering Philly's Youth Through Concilio

Concilio’s Youth Empowerment Center (YEC) provides social, educational, cultural, prevention and intervention services to underserved youth and young adults, ages 12 to 26, in the Philadelphia region.

The YEC uses innovative tools that help youth and young adults promote self-awareness and positive self-development through a series of workshops that include violence prevention, mental health, social growth, positive development, digital literacy, and work force development, being one of the most popular services offered.

“Hard work is part of life. At Concilio we believe young adults should know its value,” expressed Adonis Banegas, Chief Executive Officer of Concilio.

When pursuing career opportunities, the community also turns to Concilio’s YEC services and their workforce development program that provides career coaching, a resume building workshop, and real work experience opportunities.

For more information on how to participate, call 215-627-3100 or visit www.elconcilio.net.